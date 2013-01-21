MUMBAI, Jan 21 Gold importers in India stayed
away from new deals even as the wedding season started after a
weaker rupee helped prices to recover partly from their lowest
level in a month.
* The wedding season in India, the world's biggest buyer of
gold, started this week and will continue until May. Festivals
also take place during this period.
* "The physical market is not very good as rupee is up... we
are expecting good business as rupee should appreciate," said a
dealer with a state-run bullion importing bank in Mumbai.
* India witnessed a huge surge in imports of gold in the
first week of January, when the finance minister hinted at a
hike in import duty from the current 4 percent.
* The most-active gold contract for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.13 percent higher at 30,621
rupees per 10 grams at 0823 GMT, recovering from their low of
30,530 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 20 helped by a weaker
rupee.
* The rupee, which traded weaker on Monday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the overseas market, gold inched up to reverse losses
from the previous session, bolstered by expectations for
aggressive monetary easing from the Bank of Japan.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.31
percent higher at 59,563 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 pm in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Friday Thursday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,820 30,850
Silver .999/kg 60,921 60,839
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)