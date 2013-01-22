MUMBAI, Jan 22 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, refrained from buying fresh
deals, as they struggle to clear their old stock with duty hikes
drying up demand.
* Gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity
Exchange (MCX) was almost steady at 30,782 rupees per 10 grams
by 1227 GMT.
* "The market is totally calm due to duty hike and rupee
depreciation," said a dealer with a private bullion-importing
bank in Mumbai, adding huge stocks have been piled up in the
market in early January in anticipation of a duty hike.
* "They now have an advantage of 2 percent due to the duty
hike," the dealer said.
* India on Monday hiked import duty on processed gold to 6
percent from 4 percent to curb purchases and rein in a
ballooning fiscal deficit. On Tuesday, it more than doubled the
duty on gold dore bars and ores.
* The rupee, which weakened on Tuesday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* In the overseas market, gold prices rose above $1,690 per
ounce as better-than-expected German economic data lifted the
euro versus the dollar, but gains were capped by strong chart
resistance and losses in European stocks.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1600 hrs local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank
:
Tuesday Monday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,750 30,770
Silver .999/kg 60,780 60,860
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)