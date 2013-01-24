MUMBAI, Jan 24 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, struggled to clear their old stock even at a discount to market price while consumers digested a 50 percent hike in import tax. * Sales have been declining in a wedding season, which will continue till May, while festivals are also scheduled during this period. However, over the longer term, industry officials say gold demand is unlikely to waiver. * "Traders had stocked before the tax in anticipation of demand, but now the market has slowed," said Lokesh Kumar Agarwal, chairman of Lucknow-based wholesaler Brijwasi Bullion and Jewellers, adding people are offering discounts of 100 rupees. * Gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.13 percent lower at 30,655 rupees per 10 grams by 0810 GMT, in line with global markets. * The yellow metal had touched a high of 30,847 rupees on Jan. 21, when the federal government raised import tax to 6 percent from 4 percent. * Global gold inched down, pulling further away from a one-month high hit earlier in the week, as increasing confidence in the global economic recovery dulls bullion's appeal as a safe-haven investment. * A weaker rupee kept the downside in prices limited. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.76 percent lower at 59,410 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1.30 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Thursday Wednesday =========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 31,050 31,570 Silver .999/kg 67,833 61,060 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)