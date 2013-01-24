MUMBAI, Jan 24 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, struggled to clear their old
stock even at a discount to market price while consumers
digested a 50 percent hike in import tax.
* Sales have been declining in a wedding season, which will
continue till May, while festivals are also scheduled during
this period. However, over the longer term, industry officials
say gold demand is unlikely to waiver.
* "Traders had stocked before the tax in anticipation of
demand, but now the market has slowed," said Lokesh Kumar
Agarwal, chairman of Lucknow-based wholesaler Brijwasi Bullion
and Jewellers, adding people are offering discounts of 100
rupees.
* Gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity
Exchange (MCX) was 0.13 percent lower at 30,655 rupees per 10
grams by 0810 GMT, in line with global markets.
* The yellow metal had touched a high of 30,847 rupees on
Jan. 21, when the federal government raised import tax to 6
percent from 4 percent.
* Global gold inched down, pulling further away from a
one-month high hit earlier in the week, as increasing confidence
in the global economic recovery dulls bullion's appeal as a
safe-haven investment.
* A weaker rupee kept the downside in prices limited. The
rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of
the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.76
percent lower at 59,410 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1.30 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank
:
Thursday Wednesday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,050 31,570
Silver .999/kg 67,833 61,060
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)