MUMBAI, Jan 28 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, tried to clear out old stocks before placing new orders despite lower prices on Monday. * Traders rushed in to buy in the first two weeks of January after the finance minister on Jan. 2 hinted at a tax rise. Buying has since been lacklustre. * On Jan. 21, the federal government hiked import duty on the yellow metal to 6 percent from the earlier 4 percent. * "There is little buying as old stocks are yet to be sold out in the market. We are hopeful of the stock getting cleared this week," said a dealer with a state-run bullion importing bank. * At 0923 GMT, the actively traded gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.20 percent higher at 30,393 rupees per 10 grams. * The rupee, which traded weaker, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * In the overseas market, gold edged up but struggled to break away from a two-week low hit in the previous session, with a brighter global economic outlook dampening the metal's appeal as a safe haven. * Silver for March delivery on the was 0.05 percent higher at 58,277 rupees per kg, still near its lowest level in two weeks. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1.19 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Monday Thursday =========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 30,710 30,960 Silver .999/kg 59,600 67,767 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)