MUMBAI, Jan 30 Gold wholesalers in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, rushed to sell their stocks
purchased before the tax hike to lock in profits and cut
inventory costs.
* According to industry players, most of the wholesalers had
imported about 70 tonnes together in the first three weeks of
January, taking advantage of a signal by the finance minister of
duty hike early this month. On Jan. 21, India hiked import duty
on the yellow metal to 6 percent from 4 percent.
* "There is good investment demand since customers are
witnessing this level of below 30,300 rupees per 10 grams
($565.8) after many days," said Prithviraj Kothari, director
with RiddhiSiddhi Bullions Ltd, a wholesaler in Mumbai.
* Wholesalers are selling part of their old stocks and
offering a discount of $6 to market price, Kothari said.
* Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)
traded in the vicinity of the lowest level in more than six
months of 30,215 rupees, a level last seen on July 20, 2012. The
yellow metal has shed about 2 percent in January.
* "Those who have built up a large inventory before the tax
hike are now floating their metal to lower the funding costs
needed to maintain that stockpile, that's why they are selling
at a discount right now," said a Mumbai-based bank trader.
* "To offload the stocks in a market where a huge inventory
has been built up, people are selling at a discount of about
half a percent, or $6," he said.
* All eyes are now on the budget for any new changes for the
gold industry, traders said.
* "People are looking at the budget on the duty front and
other reform measures," said Mayank Khemka, managing director
with Khemka International, a wholesaler in New Delhi. India's
budget is due in the last week of February.
* Silver contract for March delivery on the MCX was
0.31 percent higher at 58,085 rupees per kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; additional reporting by Rujun
Shen in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)