MUMBAI, Feb 1 Gold importers in India slowed
purchases ahead of weddings and festivals as the February
futures contract, which neared expiry, was quoted at a discount
to prices of the yellow metal at banks, the primary importers of
bullion.
* The weddings and festivals season has started in India,
the world's biggest buyer of the metal, but the federal
government plans to restrict gold buying by announcing more
measures in addition to a 50 percent hike in import duty to keep
a lid on its bloating current account deficit.
* "The market is slow. Everyone is keeping their investments
on hold and looking at a discount in Ahmedabad delivery
contracts. Most of the traders are waiting for expiry of the
futures contract," said Ketan Shroff, director of PentaGold in
Mumbai. MCX contracts are delivered in Ahmedabad due to lower
local taxes in the western state of Gujarat.
* Gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity
Exchange (MCX) was 0.18 percent higher at 29,924 rupees per 10
grams due to a weaker rupee, recovering from a low of 29,794
rupees in the previous session, a level last seen in August last
year.
* The rupee, which weakened on Friday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* The MCX February contract deliverable at Ahmedabad was
available at a discount of 15,000 rupees per kilogram to the
bank price. The contract will expire on Feb. 5.
* In the overseas market, gold ticked lower on Friday after
recent gains prompted investors to take profits, but the metal
was heading for a small weekly rise before the release of key
U.S. employment data that may show a modest growth.
* Silver for March delivery on the NCDEX was flat at
57,844 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank
:
Friday Thursday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,490 30,575
Silver .999/kg 59,370 63,409
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)