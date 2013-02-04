MUMBAI, Feb 4 Gold traders in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the metal, tried clearing off old stocks even
as the yellow metal extended losses to hit its lowest level in
more than five months weighed by a stronger rupee.
* The weddings and festivals season has started in India,
but the federal government plans to restrict gold buying by
announcing more measures in addition to a 50 percent hike in
import duty to keep a lid on its bloating current account
deficit.
* Traders had accumulated stocks, when the finance minister
hinted of a duty hike on Jan. 2, and later raised the duty on
Jan. 21.
* The actively traded gold contract for April delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.30 percent
lower at 30.505 rupees per 10 grams as of 0909 GMT, after
hitting a low of 30,487 rupees, a level last seen on August. 20.
* The rupee, which hit the highest level in more than
three-and-a-half-months, plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "Not many deals are happening as market has to clear the
old stocks, which could finish this week," said a dealer with a
state-run bullion importing bank in Mumbai.
* However, in the overseas markets, gold ticked up, but
failed to climb above a recent narrow trading range as mostly
upbeat U.S. data took some shine off the precious metal, which
withers when economic recovery gains traction.
* Silver contract for March delivery was 0.56
percent lower at 58,090 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Monday Friday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,400 30,470
Silver .999/kg 59,640 59,330
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)