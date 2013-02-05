MUMBAI, Feb 5 Gold buying in India remained
subdued, with negligible stocks of the yellow metal bought
before the tax hike, while consumers waited for a price
correction below support levels.
* Weddings and festive season have started in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, but the federal government
plans to restrict gold buying by announcing more measures in
addition to a 50 percent hike in import duty to keep a lid on
its bloating current account deficit.
* Traders had accumulated stocks, when the finance minister
hinted of a duty hike on Jan. 2, and later raised the duty on
Jan. 21.
* "Activity is happening, but not in a huge way after
yesterday's rebound. Prices are holding the 30,000 rupees level
and the market is expecting a correction below the support
level, triggered by shift from gold to currencies and equities,"
said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai.
* The actively traded gold contract for April delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.03 percent
lower 30,771 rupees per 10 grams.
* A slightly stronger rupee weighed on prices of the yellow
metal. The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver contract for March delivery on the MCX was
0.21 percent higher at 58,543 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Tuesday Monday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,685 30,458
Silver .999/kg 59,895 59,605
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)