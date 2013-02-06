MUMBAI, Feb 6 Gold importers in India awaited
direction in prices as the yellow metal continued to tread water
for the sixth session, on a day when the central bank
recommended more import curbs.
* After a 50 percent import duty hike to 6 percent on Jan.
21, the Reserve Bank of India recommended putting curbs on
imports on Wednesday, along with launching gold-linked products
to limit shipments.
* The actively traded gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.08 percent higher at 30,623
rupees per 10 grams, after trading in a 30,510-30,910 price
range in the past five sessions.
* "The market is silent as there is hardly any movement in
prices," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House.
Weddings and the festive season have started in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal.
* The rupee, which fell slightly on Wednesday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the overseas markets, gold retreated below $1,670 an
ounce as caution ahead of a European Central Bank meeting
pressured the euro versus the dollar, and as a recent brighter
tone to economic data boosted the appeal of other assets, such
as stocks.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.32 percent
lower at 58,171 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 16.14 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Wednesday Tuesday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,530 30,635
Silver .999/kg 59,680 59,863
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)