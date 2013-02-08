MUMBAI, Feb 8 Gold importers in India stayed on the sidelines as the yellow metal continued to trade in recent price range, with a weaker rupee also denting sales. * After a 50 percent import duty hike to 6 percent on Jan. 21, the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday recommended putting curbs on imports, along with launching gold-linked products to limit shipments. * Gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.12 percent higher at 30,832 rupees per 10 grams. * "We had some deals yesterday night after euro came down along with gold, but there has not been any movement so far as gold is steady and rupee has depreciated," said a dealer with a state-run bullion importing bank. "If the rupee appreciates, we may see good gold demand." * Wedding and festival season is underway in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal. * A weaker rupee kept the prices supported. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * In the overseas market, gold regained its footing after the euro's weakness pulled it lower in the previous session, while platinum and palladium dropped from their strongest levels in more than a year. * Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.46 percent higher at 58,307 rupees per kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)