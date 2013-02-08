MUMBAI, Feb 8 Gold importers in India stayed on
the sidelines as the yellow metal continued to trade in recent
price range, with a weaker rupee also denting sales.
* After a 50 percent import duty hike to 6 percent on Jan.
21, the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday recommended putting
curbs on imports, along with launching gold-linked products to
limit shipments.
* Gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity
Exchange (MCX) was 0.12 percent higher at 30,832 rupees per 10
grams.
* "We had some deals yesterday night after euro came down
along with gold, but there has not been any movement so far as
gold is steady and rupee has depreciated," said a dealer with a
state-run bullion importing bank. "If the rupee appreciates, we
may see good gold demand."
* Wedding and festival season is underway in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal.
* A weaker rupee kept the prices supported. The rupee plays
an important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the overseas market, gold regained its footing after
the euro's weakness pulled it lower in the previous session,
while platinum and palladium dropped from their strongest levels
in more than a year.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.46
percent higher at 58,307 rupees per kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)