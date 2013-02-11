MUMBAI, Feb 11 Gold traders in India, the
world's biggest consumer of the metal, remained on the sidelines
after a weak rupee limited the downside in prices.
* After a 50 percent import duty hike to 6 percent on Jan.
21, the Reserve Bank of India last week recommended putting
curbs on imports, along with launching gold-linked products to
limit shipments. Wedding and festival season are currently
underway in India.
* The actively traded contract gold for April delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.07 percent
lower at 30,793 rupees per 10 grams.
* "Not many deals are happening as the rupee depreciated on
opening and gold is holding steady... People are still bearish
on prices of gold," said a dealer with a state-run bullion
dealing bank in Mumbai, adding "the situation might last for
this week if prices don't correct."
* The rupee, which traded weaker, plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the overseas market, gold edged up despite a volatile
euro on Monday, with thin trade due to the Lunar New Year break
exaggerating movements.
* The most-traded silver contract for March on the
MCX was 0.02 percent lower at 58,234 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.11 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Monday Friday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,870 30,890
Silver .999/kg 59,930 59,770
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)