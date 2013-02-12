MUMBAI, Feb 12 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest consumer of the metal, retreated as a weaker rupee limited the downside in prices, despite weak overseas markets. * After a 50 percent import duty hike to 6 percent on Jan. 21, the Reserve Bank of India last week recommended putting curbs on imports, along with launching gold-linked products to limit shipments. Wedding and festival season are currently underway in India. * The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.08 percent lower at 30,617 rupees per 10 grams. * "Buying is there, but not in a big way as rupee has depreciated and overall costing remains in the same range. People are hoping to buy below 30,000 rupees," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai. * The rupee, which traded weaker, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Overseas gold extended losses to hit its weakest in more than a month in holiday-thinned trade. * Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.39 percent lower at 57,435 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.11 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by Punjab National Bank : Tuesday Monday =========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 29,857 30,013 Silver .999/kg 56,747 57,528 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)