MUMBAI, Feb 12 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest consumer of the metal, retreated as a weaker
rupee limited the downside in prices, despite weak overseas
markets.
* After a 50 percent import duty hike to 6 percent on Jan.
21, the Reserve Bank of India last week recommended putting
curbs on imports, along with launching gold-linked products to
limit shipments. Wedding and festival season are currently
underway in India.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.08 percent lower at 30,617 rupees
per 10 grams.
* "Buying is there, but not in a big way as rupee has
depreciated and overall costing remains in the same range.
People are hoping to buy below 30,000 rupees," said a dealer
with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai.
* The rupee, which traded weaker, plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Overseas gold extended losses to hit its weakest in more
than a month in holiday-thinned trade.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.39 percent
lower at 57,435 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.11 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by Punjab
National Bank :
Tuesday Monday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,857 30,013
Silver .999/kg 56,747 57,528
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)