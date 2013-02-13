MUMBAI, Feb 13 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, slowed down purchases as
they waited for a direction in prices that were steady, tracking
a similar trend in currency and overseas markets.
* After a 50 percent import duty increase to 6 percent on
Jan. 21, the Reserve Bank of India last week recommended putting
curbs on imports, along with launching gold-linked products to
limit shipments. The wedding and festival season is currently on
in India.
* "Demand has slowed as there are fewer marriages... people
are wanting to buy at 30,000 rupees," said Haresh Acharya, head
of the bullion desk at the Ahmedabad-based Parker Bullion.
* At 0840 GMT, the actively traded gold for April delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.03 percent
higher at 30,583 rupees per 10 grams.
* The rupee, which was steady on Wednesday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal. Comex gold for April was little
changed at $1,647.6 an ounce.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.24 percent
higher at 57,691 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.11 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Wednesday Tuesday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,600 30,560
Silver .999/kg 59,300 59,855
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)