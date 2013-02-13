MUMBAI, Feb 13 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, slowed down purchases as they waited for a direction in prices that were steady, tracking a similar trend in currency and overseas markets. * After a 50 percent import duty increase to 6 percent on Jan. 21, the Reserve Bank of India last week recommended putting curbs on imports, along with launching gold-linked products to limit shipments. The wedding and festival season is currently on in India. * "Demand has slowed as there are fewer marriages... people are wanting to buy at 30,000 rupees," said Haresh Acharya, head of the bullion desk at the Ahmedabad-based Parker Bullion. * At 0840 GMT, the actively traded gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.03 percent higher at 30,583 rupees per 10 grams. * The rupee, which was steady on Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. Comex gold for April was little changed at $1,647.6 an ounce. * Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.24 percent higher at 57,691 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.11 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Wednesday Tuesday =========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 30,600 30,560 Silver .999/kg 59,300 59,855 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)