MUMBAI, Feb 14 Gold importers in India waited
for a bigger fall in prices that ruled steady following a
similar trend in overseas market, while a weaker rupee limited
the downside in prices.
* After a 50 percent import duty increase to 6 percent on
Jan. 21, the Reserve Bank of India recommended putting curbs on
imports, along with launching gold-linked products to limit
shipments. The wedding and festival season is currently on in
India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.03 percent lower at 30,544
rupees per 10 grams.
* The rupee, which weakened on Thursday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* Overseas gold regained some strength as recent losses
started to ignite buying interest from jewellers in Asia after
the Lunar New Year break, but firmer equities could limit gains.
* "Market is very dull as it is running at a disparity of
100 rupees (per 10 grams). If there is a good healthy correction
to 30,000, then people may come in to buy," said Ketan Shroff,
director of Penta Gold, a wholesaler in Mumbai.
* India's 2012 gold imports fell 11.25 percent to 860
tonnes, making it the world's top most consumer followed by
China.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.09
percent lower at 57,391 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.11 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by Punjab
National Bank :
Thursday Wednesday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,790 29,788
Silver .999/kg 56,676 56,953
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)