MUMBAI, Feb 14 Gold importers in India waited for a bigger fall in prices that ruled steady following a similar trend in overseas market, while a weaker rupee limited the downside in prices. * After a 50 percent import duty increase to 6 percent on Jan. 21, the Reserve Bank of India recommended putting curbs on imports, along with launching gold-linked products to limit shipments. The wedding and festival season is currently on in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal. * The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.03 percent lower at 30,544 rupees per 10 grams. * The rupee, which weakened on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Overseas gold regained some strength as recent losses started to ignite buying interest from jewellers in Asia after the Lunar New Year break, but firmer equities could limit gains. * "Market is very dull as it is running at a disparity of 100 rupees (per 10 grams). If there is a good healthy correction to 30,000, then people may come in to buy," said Ketan Shroff, director of Penta Gold, a wholesaler in Mumbai. * India's 2012 gold imports fell 11.25 percent to 860 tonnes, making it the world's top most consumer followed by China. * Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.09 percent lower at 57,391 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.11 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by Punjab National Bank : Thursday Wednesday =========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 29,790 29,788 Silver .999/kg 56,676 56,953 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)