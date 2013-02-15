MUMBAI, Feb 15 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, slowed purchases, as a
weaker rupee kept the downside in prices limited, despite weak
overseas market.
* After a 50 percent import duty increase to 6 percent on
Jan. 21, the Reserve Bank of India last week recommended putting
curbs on imports, along with launching gold-linked products to
limit shipments. The wedding and festival season is currently on
in India.
* "Buying is slow as Indian rupee has depreciated even after
a fall in overseas market," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion
desk, Parker Bullion in Ahmedabad. "If prices hit below 30,000
rupees per 10 grams there could be good buying."
* As of 0940 GMT, the most active gold contract for April
delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.18
percent lower at 30,408 rupees per 10 grams mainly on the back
of overseas market.
* Though a weakness in the rupee, which plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal, kept the losses restricted.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.05
percent lower at 56,600 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.11 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Friday Thursday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,450 30,580
Silver .999/kg 58,275 58,980
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)