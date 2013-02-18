MUMBAI, Feb 18 Gold demand in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the metal, remained sluggish on Monday as
buyers postponed purchases expecting a sharp drop in prices.
* As of 1052 GMT, the most active gold contract for April
delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.01
percent lower at 30,190 rupees per 10 grams.
* "Demand is weak from local jewellers. Investment demand is
also weak. Jewellery exporters are buying, but they are also
cautious," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a state-run bank.
"Most jewellers are on the sidelines. They are expecting a
sharp drop in prices."
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. It fell on
Monday.
* After a 50 percent import duty increase to 6 percent on
Jan. 21, the Reserve Bank of India recommended putting curbs on
imports, along with launching gold-linked products to limit
shipments.
* India's government may further raise import duties on gold
or put a cap on purchases in a bid to rein in the current
account deficit in the 2013/14 budget, an official with the
biggest state-run gold importer MMTC said on
Monday.
* The silver contract for March delivery on the MCX
was 0.25 percent higher at 56,204 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Monday Friday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,260 30,440
Silver .999/kg 57,915 58,235
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)