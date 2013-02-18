MUMBAI, Feb 18 Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, remained sluggish on Monday as buyers postponed purchases expecting a sharp drop in prices. * As of 1052 GMT, the most active gold contract for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.01 percent lower at 30,190 rupees per 10 grams. * "Demand is weak from local jewellers. Investment demand is also weak. Jewellery exporters are buying, but they are also cautious," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a state-run bank. "Most jewellers are on the sidelines. They are expecting a sharp drop in prices." * The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. It fell on Monday. * After a 50 percent import duty increase to 6 percent on Jan. 21, the Reserve Bank of India recommended putting curbs on imports, along with launching gold-linked products to limit shipments. * India's government may further raise import duties on gold or put a cap on purchases in a bid to rein in the current account deficit in the 2013/14 budget, an official with the biggest state-run gold importer MMTC said on Monday. * The silver contract for March delivery on the MCX was 0.25 percent higher at 56,204 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Monday Friday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 30,260 30,440 Silver .999/kg 57,915 58,235 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)