MUMBAI, Feb 22 Gold demand in India, the world's
biggest consumer of the metal, was moderate on Friday as the
correction in prices lured some jewellers, but some investors
were on the sidelines hoping for a sharp drop in future.
* As of 1206 GMT, the most active gold contract for April
delivery on India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was
0.69 percent lower at 29,537 rupees per 10 grams. The contract
hit a seven-month low of 29,263 rupees on Thursday.
* "At this point of time people are thinking there can be
more lows so they are waiting for a correction," said Mohit
Kamboj, president of the Bombay Bullion Association.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, rose on
Friday.
* Globally, gold firmed on Friday, helped by a recovery in
assets seen as higher risk, like stocks, the euro and other
commodities, after stronger-than-expected German economic data
and on concerns that this week's selling may have been overdone.
* The silver contract for March delivery on the MCX
was 0.62 percent lower at 53,778 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 4.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Friday Thursday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,575 29,440
Silver .999/kg 55,810 55,370
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)