MUMBAI Feb 27 Gold demand in India, the world's
biggest consumer of the metal, jumped on Wednesday as buyers
preponed purchases on concerns the government may raise the
import duty on Thursday to control a record current account
deficit.
* The government has already targeted gold, second only to
oil in value of imports, by raising the duty to 6 percent from 4
percent on Jan. 21. A government report on Wednesday recommended
reining in gold imports to curb external deficit.
* "Jewellers and traders are a bit worried about the
government policy. They are buying on expectations of some moves
to curb gold imports in the budget. There might be a higher duty
or quantities restriction on imports," said a Mumbai-based
dealer with a state-run bullion importing bank.
* Trade Minister Anand Sharma said last week that he was
discussing further curbs on gold imports with Finance Minister
P. Chidambaram, who will present what is expected to be an
austere budget for 2013/14 on Thursday.
* As of 1024 GMT, the benchmark April contract on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.55 percent lower at
29,927 rupees per 10 gram on a strong rupee. The contract had
hit a seven-month low of 29,263 rupees last week.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, rose on
Wednesday.
* Globally, gold edged lower, but held near a 1-1/2-week
high hit in the previous session as the U.S. Federal Reserve
reassured investors of its commitment to loose monetary policy,
burnishing bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation.
* The silver contract for March delivery on the MCX
was 0.75 percent lower at 54,175 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Wednesday Tuesday
====================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,813 29,645
Silver .999/kg 56,035 55,530
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)