MUMBAI, Feb 28 Gold importers in India shied
away from placing new deals as the weaker rupee post the budget
kept the downside in prices limited, though importers breathed a
sigh of relief as the finance minister maintained a status quo
on import duties.
* India held its gold import duty unchanged in Thursday's
national budget, defying industry expectations that the world's
biggest bullion buyer would increase rates to curb demand and
rein in a record current account deficit.
* "We are saved this time and it's some breathing time,"
said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank, adding
"activity is too low looking at the way rupee is behaving."
* The most-active gold contract for April delivery
on the MCX was 0.21 percent lower at 29,681 rupees per 10 grams
following global leads, though a weaker rupee kept the downside
limited.
* The Indian rupee weakened sharply on Thursday, retreating
from a three-week high hit earlier, after the 2013/14 budget
increased spending despite keeping the fiscal deficit targets in
place, while measures to attract foreign flows were seen as
limited.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Thursday Wednesday
================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,840 29,123
Silver .999/kg 56,030 56,035
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)