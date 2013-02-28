MUMBAI, Feb 28 Gold importers in India shied away from placing new deals as the weaker rupee post the budget kept the downside in prices limited, though importers breathed a sigh of relief as the finance minister maintained a status quo on import duties. * India held its gold import duty unchanged in Thursday's national budget, defying industry expectations that the world's biggest bullion buyer would increase rates to curb demand and rein in a record current account deficit. * "We are saved this time and it's some breathing time," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank, adding "activity is too low looking at the way rupee is behaving." * The most-active gold contract for April delivery on the MCX was 0.21 percent lower at 29,681 rupees per 10 grams following global leads, though a weaker rupee kept the downside limited. * The Indian rupee weakened sharply on Thursday, retreating from a three-week high hit earlier, after the 2013/14 budget increased spending despite keeping the fiscal deficit targets in place, while measures to attract foreign flows were seen as limited. * The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Thursday Wednesday ================================================ Gold .999/10 grams 28,840 29,123 Silver .999/kg 56,030 56,035 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)