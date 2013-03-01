MUMBAI, March 1 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, retreated as the weakness in the overseas market was offset by a fall in the rupee. * At 0948 GMT, the most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.32 percent lower at 29,476 rupees per 10 grams. * "Yesterday evening, there was some activity, but in the morning since rupee touched 54.74, the benefit of correction in gold has been wiped off by rupee," said a dealer with a private bank in Mumbai. * "If at all rupee appreciates again like it did before the budget, we might see activity," the dealer added. * The rupee, which continued its weakness on Friday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * India held its gold import duty unchanged in Thursday's national budget, defying industry expectations that the world's biggest bullion buyer would increase rates to curb demand and rein in a record current account deficit. * Market participants expect demand to pick up in April, when the new fiscal year and wedding season starts. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Friday Thursday ================================================ Gold .999/10 grams 29,680 29,800 Silver .999/kg 55,420 55,980 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)