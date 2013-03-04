MUMBAI, March 4 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, preferred to stay on the
sidelines on Monday as a weaker rupee limited the downside in
prices, a week after import duties were left intact.
* Imports have slowed in March due to tight liquidity ahead
of the fiscal year-end. The wedding season, which pushes up
demand, will re-start in April and continue till early June.
* "Buying is slow due to rupee depreciation... imports will
slow down further due to financial year ending," said Haresh
Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion.
* At 0808 GMT, the most-active gold for April delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.12 percent
lower at 29,705 rupees per 10 grams.
* The rupee, which traded weaker on Monday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Overseas gold firmed, bouncing from a one-week low hit on
Friday, supported by physical buying in Asia, but robust U.S.
economic data dented bullion's safe-haven appeal.
* India kept its gold import duty unchanged in Thursday's
federal budget, defying industry expectations that the world's
biggest bullion buyer would increase rates to curb demand and
rein in a record current account deficit.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.23
percent lower at 53,741 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Monday Friday
================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,905 29,663
Silver .999/kg 56,119 55,380
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)