MUMBAI, March 5 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, sought bigger price falls even as a stronger rupee weighed on the yellow metal. * Gold imports could slow in March due to tight liquidity ahead of the fiscal year-end. The wedding season, which pushes up demand, will re-start in April and continue till early June. * At 0955 GMT, the actively traded gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.28 percent lower at 29,586 rupees per 10 gram. * "There are not many deals as the market is expecting lower levels. The rupee could appreciate from here so that way gold could be cheaper," said a dealer with a state-run bank in Mumbai. * The rupee, which reversed from its lowest level in two months on Monday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Silver premiums fell by up to 30 percent to 4-5 cents due to lack of demand. * Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.35 percent higher at 55,011 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Tuesday Monday ================================================ Gold .999/10 grams 29,790 29,830 Silver .999/kg 56,310 56,078 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)