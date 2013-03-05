MUMBAI, March 5 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, sought bigger price falls
even as a stronger rupee weighed on the yellow metal.
* Gold imports could slow in March due to tight liquidity
ahead of the fiscal year-end. The wedding season, which pushes
up demand, will re-start in April and continue till early June.
* At 0955 GMT, the actively traded gold for April delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.28 percent
lower at 29,586 rupees per 10 gram.
* "There are not many deals as the market is expecting lower
levels. The rupee could appreciate from here so that way gold
could be cheaper," said a dealer with a state-run bank in
Mumbai.
* The rupee, which reversed from its lowest level in two
months on Monday, plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver premiums fell by up to 30 percent to 4-5 cents due
to lack of demand.
* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.35
percent higher at 55,011 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Tuesday Monday
================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,790 29,830
Silver .999/kg 56,310 56,078
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)