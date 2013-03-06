MUMBAI, March 6 Gold importers in India feared volatility in the rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, seeking bigger falls in the yellow metal from their lowest level in nearly a week. * Gold imports into India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, could slow in March due to tight liquidity ahead of the fiscal year-end. The wedding season, which pushes up demand, will re-start in April and continue till early June. * As of 0927 GMT, the most-active gold contract for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.08 percent lower at 29,544 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 29,532 rupees, last seen on March 1. * "Deals are there but not with big volumes due to wide fluctuations in the rupee. People remain cautious at the moment due to growth hopes," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai. * The rupee, which firmed again on Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Overseas gold traded in a narrow range and hovered around $1,575 an ounce on Wednesday, evoking little interest from investors who switched to riskier assets as confidence in the global economy grew. * Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.06 percent higher at 56,020 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Wednesday Tuesday ================================================ Gold .999/10 grams 29,793 29,780 Silver .999/kg 56,153 56,270 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)