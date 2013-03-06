MUMBAI, March 6 Gold importers in India feared
volatility in the rupee, which plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal,
seeking bigger falls in the yellow metal from their lowest level
in nearly a week.
* Gold imports into India, the world's biggest buyer of the
metal, could slow in March due to tight liquidity ahead of the
fiscal year-end. The wedding season, which pushes up demand,
will re-start in April and continue till early June.
* As of 0927 GMT, the most-active gold contract for April
delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.08
percent lower at 29,544 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low
of 29,532 rupees, last seen on March 1.
* "Deals are there but not with big volumes due to wide
fluctuations in the rupee. People remain cautious at the moment
due to growth hopes," said a dealer with a private bullion
importing bank in Mumbai.
* The rupee, which firmed again on Wednesday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Overseas gold traded in a narrow range and hovered around
$1,575 an ounce on Wednesday, evoking little interest from
investors who switched to riskier assets as confidence in the
global economy grew.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.06
percent higher at 56,020 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Wednesday Tuesday
================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,793 29,780
Silver .999/kg 56,153 56,270
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)