MUMBAI, March 7 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer, waited for attractive price levels ahead of the wedding season next month, as a stronger rupee weighed on the yellow metal. * Weddings and festivals season will re-start in April and continue untill the first week of June. The rupee, which continued to rise on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * "Rupee will remain the dominating factor for local prices of gold I doubt if there will be any big appreciation on the rupee front, so gold sales will be subdued," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank. * As of 1001 GMT, the most-active gold contract for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.22 percent lower at 29,529 rupees per 10 grams. * Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.09 percent higher at 55,017 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Thursday Wednesday ================================================ Gold .999/10 grams 29,825 29,710 Silver .999/kg 56,445 56,112 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)