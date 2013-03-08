MUMBAI, March 8 Gold importers in India were
unwilling to book deals on Friday, and awaited the U.S. jobs
report for direction on the price of the yellow metal as support
from firm overseas markets outweighed a stronger rupee at home.
* Local demand for gold is expected to pick up from April,
when weddings and festivals get underway, and will continue till
June.
* India, the world's biggest buyer of gold, raised the
import duty on the yellow metal to 6 percent from 4 percent
earlier, from Jan. 21.
* At 0931 GMT, the actively traded gold for April delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.06 percent higher at
29,405 rupees per 10 grams.
* The rupee, which traded stronger on Friday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Overseas gold hovered around $1,580 an ounce on Friday,
ahead of the release of a key U.S. job market report.
* "A few customers are booking good quantity due to rupee
appreciation, but mad rush is not there... all are waiting for
U.S. jobs report," said a dealer with a state-run bullion
dealing bank.
* Since the Federal Reserve has pegged its monetary policy
to the unemployment rate, a surprise in jobs data would fuel
speculation over the Fed's next move and shift sentiment in
gold, which rode an ultra-loose monetary policy to record highs
in the past few years.
* The most-active silver for May delivery on the MCX
was 0.03 percent higher at 54,672 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Friday Thursday
================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,590 29,710
Silver .999/kg 55,925 56,395
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)