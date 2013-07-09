MUMBAI, July 9 Gold demand in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the metal, slowed in the middle of a slack
season, but traders expect a mild revival in demand if prices
fall below 25,000 rupees mark.
* Gold imports into India declined about 81 percent on month
to 31.5 tonnes in June after the government raised import duty
and stopped consignment imports, but demand could rise in the
coming months, creating problems for a government battling a
record high trade deficit.
* "Market is quiet slow ... some nominated agencies are
still importing in the market," said Ketan Shroff, director of
Penta Gold, a wholesaler in Mumbai.
* Traders said their clients were eyeing a further drop of 4
percent from the current levels.
* Most of the demand is met by state-run trading agencies
such as MMTC, State Trading Corp and PEC, along with Scotia
Bank, while other private and public banks are waiting for
guidelines from the central bank on imports on cash basis after
a ban on consignment basis.
* "We are not doing much business as of now due to RBI
restrictions...," said a source at MMTC, who wished not to be
named due to company policy.
* The source said the company had just 1-2 shipments of 200
kg so far in July, compared with 500 kg per shipment about two
years ago.
* At 0827 GMT, the actively traded gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.43 percent
higher at 26,220 rupees ($430) per 10 grams, helped by overseas
leads.
* However, a strong rupee kept the upside in check. The
rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of
the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* The Indian rupee rallied from a record low in the previous
session after regulators restricted speculative trading in
currency derivatives, although the measures are expected to
provide only brief respite for the currency.
* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.49
percent higher at 40,587 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Tuesday Monday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,480 26,367
Silver .999/kg 42,280 42,290
($1 = 60.8650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)