MUMBAI, July 12 Gold demand in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, continued to remain subdued
on Friday even as prices hovered near their highest level in two
weeks.
* Gold imports into India fell about 81 percent on month to
31.5 tonnes in June after the government raised import duty and
stopped consignment imports, but demand could rise in coming
months, creating problems for a government battling a record
high trade deficit.
* "There is no demand or supply... no one is buying at these
levels," said Suresh Jain, director of Bombay Bullion
Association.
* A trade ministry official said on Friday it was too early
to say whether the decline in gold imports can continue.
* Most of the demand is met by state-run trading agencies
such as MMTC, State Trading Corp and PEC, along with Scotia
Bank, while other private and public banks await guidelines from
the central bank on imports on cash basis after a ban on
consignment basis.
* Gold prices eased from their highest level in two weeks in
line with global markets.
* The actively traded gold for August delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.21 percent lower at
26,620 rupees ($450) per 10 grams, easing from the previous
day's high of 26,858 rupees, a level last seen on June 25.
* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.64
percent lower at 41,430 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Friday Thursday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,010 27,055
Silver .999/kg 43,300 43,361
($1 = 59.7850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)