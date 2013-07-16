MUMBAI, July 16 Gold traders in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, refrained from stocking up
in a seasonally slack demand period, as prices stayed near their
highest level in three weeks.
* Gold imports into India, the world's biggest buyer of the
metal, fell about 81 percent on month to 31.5 tonnes in June
after the government raised import duty and stopped consignment
imports.
* "There is no demand... even supplies are limited," said
Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of wholesaler JJ Gold House, adding
there could be some demand if prices fall below 26,000 rupees.
* Most of the demand is met by state-run trading houses like
MMTC, STC and PEC, and banks, the primary dealers of bullion,
are waiting for fresh guidelines from the central bank on
imports on outright payment basis.
* At 1000 GMT, the actively traded gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.32 percent
up at 26,520 rupees per 10 grams, not far from a high of 26,573
rupees in the previous session, a level last seen on June 24.
* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.12
percent higher at 40,999 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market,
quoted by Corporation Bank:
Tuesday Monday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 25,725 25,855
Silver .999/kg 40,013 40,696
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)