MUMBAI, July 18 Gold traders in India refrained
from stocking up in a seasonally slack period in anticipation of
price falls after the yellow metal recovered a tad from its
lowest level in a week.
* Gold imports into India, the world's biggest buyer of the
metal, fell about 81 percent in June from the previous month
after the government raised import duty and stopped consignment
imports.
* "People are waiting for prices below 26,000 rupees... We
are getting supplies in a gap of two days," said Harshad Ajmera,
the proprietor of wholesaler JJ Gold House.
* Most of the demand is met by star trading houses and
state-run MMTC, STC and PEC as banks await guidelines on imports
on cash basis from the central bank.
* At 0848 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.38 percent
higher at 26,447 rupees ($440) per 10 gram, helped by a weaker
rupee. The yellow metal recovered from its previous session's
low of 26,240 rupees, a level last seen on July 11.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver for September delivery was 0.03 percent
lower at 40,140 rupees per kg on the MCX.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Thursday Wednesday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,860 26,975
Silver .999/kg 42,150 42,938
($1 = 59.4900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)