MUMBAI, July 19 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, awaited bigger price falls before re-stocking, even as prices consolidated in a recent range. Silver edged lower.

* Gold imports into India fell about 81 percent in June from the previous month after the government raised import duty and stopped consignment imports.

* "Demand is low as everyone is anticipating that gold prices will fall," said Ketan Shroff, director at Mumbai-based wholesaler Penta Gold.

* Gold prices were a tad higher in line with overseas leads.

* At 1059 GMT, the actively traded gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.12 percent higher at 26,689 Indian rupees ($450) per 10 grams. The contract has been trading in the range of 26,240-26,925 rupees since July 11.

* Global gold came off an intraday low and was on track for its second weekly gain, boosted by a rally in Tokyo bullion futures on a weaker yen and speculative buying ahead of an election in Japan at the weekend.

* Investors were waiting for leads from the rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.31 percent lower at 40,349 rupees per kilogram.

* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:

Friday Thursday

=========================================

Gold .999/10 grams 27,180 26,885

Silver .999/kg 42,552 42,150

($1 = 59.6050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)