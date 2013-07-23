MUMBAI, July 23 Gold traders in India stayed on
the sidelines on Tuesday as prices hit their highest level in
more than a month after the central bank linked imports to
export volumes.
* At 1142 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.09 percent
higher at 27,585 rupees ($460) per 10 gram, after hitting a high
of 27,668 rupees, a level last seen on June 20.
* "People are managing with old stocks and there won't be
any problem this week," said Mayank Khemka, managing director of
Khemka Group of Cos, adding demand has been muted.
* Khemka said the central bank's import measures would
create shortage of the yellow metal in India from next week.
* The Reserve Bank of India moved to tighten gold imports
again on Monday, making them dependent on export volumes with an
eye to reducing a record current account deficit, but offered
relief to domestic sellers by lifting restrictions on credit
deals.
* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.79
percent lower at 41,901 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Tuesday Monday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,885 27,590
Silver .999/kg 43,825 43,270
($1 = 59.5650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)