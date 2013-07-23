MUMBAI, July 23 Gold traders in India stayed on the sidelines on Tuesday as prices hit their highest level in more than a month after the central bank linked imports to export volumes.

* At 1142 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.09 percent higher at 27,585 rupees ($460) per 10 gram, after hitting a high of 27,668 rupees, a level last seen on June 20.

* "People are managing with old stocks and there won't be any problem this week," said Mayank Khemka, managing director of Khemka Group of Cos, adding demand has been muted.

* Khemka said the central bank's import measures would create shortage of the yellow metal in India from next week.

* The Reserve Bank of India moved to tighten gold imports again on Monday, making them dependent on export volumes with an eye to reducing a record current account deficit, but offered relief to domestic sellers by lifting restrictions on credit deals.

* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.79 percent lower at 41,901 rupees per kg.

* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:

Tuesday Monday

=========================================

Gold .999/10 grams 27,885 27,590

Silver .999/kg 43,825 43,270

($1 = 59.5650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)