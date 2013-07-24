MUMBAI, July 24 Gold traders in India braced for
a fall in supply and higher premiums ahead of festivals, as the
central bank's steps to restrict imports are expected to cut
supplies for domestic consumption.
* The Reserve Bank of India on Monday moved to tighten gold
imports again, making them dependent on export volumes with an
eye to reducing a record current account deficit. However, it
offered relief to domestic sellers by lifting restrictions on
credit deals.
* "There will be difficulty (in supplies) when demand rises
after August 15," said Haresh Acharya, head of the bullion desk
at Ahmedabad-based Parker Bullion, adding supplies are getting
squeezed.
* The festival season starts in mid-August and will peak
with Dhanteras in November. The wedding season also starts
around that period.
* India, the world's biggest buyer of gold, imported more
than 330 tonnes in the quarter to June as traders stocked up
anticipating a slew of measures from the federal government to
cut record trade deficit.
* Gold prices hit their highest level in more than a month.
* At 1123 GMT, the actively traded gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.09 percent
lower at 27,549 rupees ($460) per 10 grams as pressure from a
stronger rupee was offset by firm overseas markets.
* The contract hit a high of 27,716 rupees, a level last
seen on June 20.
* The rupee, which hit its lowest level in a week on
Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed
cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.14
percent lower at 41,794 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Wednesday Tuesday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,626 26,691
Silver .999/kg 40,980 41,328
($1 = 59.7650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)