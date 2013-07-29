MUMBAI, July 29 Gold premiums in India, the
world's biggest buyer, jumped further due to the scarcity of the
yellow metal ahead of a series of festivals even as prices hit
their highest level in more than five weeks.
* Premiums jumped to $25-30 an ounce on London prices as
against $20 an ounce last week, said Bachhraj Bamalwa, a
director at the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation,
adding "there is massive shortage of gold due to restrictions."
* The Reserve Bank of India tightened gold imports, making
them dependent on export volumes, with an eye on reducing a
record current account deficit.
* "There is uncertainty about stocks, all (importing banks
and state-run trading agencies) are refusing to take orders
...," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a
wholesaler in Kolkata.
* At 1022 GMT, the actively traded gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.73 percent
higher at 27,834 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of
27,865 rupees, a level last seen on June 20.
* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.1
percent higher at 41,089 rupees per kg.
* Gold imports in India rose in July, Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram said on Monday, from 31.5 tonnes shipped in June.
* The measures to curb imports had effect in June, but
imports rose in July, the finance minister said, without giving
details of July gold imports in tonnage or value terms.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Monday Friday
========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,680 27,548
Silver .999/kg 42,960 43,045
