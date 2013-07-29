MUMBAI, July 29 Gold premiums in India, the world's biggest buyer, jumped further due to the scarcity of the yellow metal ahead of a series of festivals even as prices hit their highest level in more than five weeks.

* Premiums jumped to $25-30 an ounce on London prices as against $20 an ounce last week, said Bachhraj Bamalwa, a director at the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation, adding "there is massive shortage of gold due to restrictions."

* The Reserve Bank of India tightened gold imports, making them dependent on export volumes, with an eye on reducing a record current account deficit.

* "There is uncertainty about stocks, all (importing banks and state-run trading agencies) are refusing to take orders ...," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in Kolkata.

* At 1022 GMT, the actively traded gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.73 percent higher at 27,834 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 27,865 rupees, a level last seen on June 20.

* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.1 percent higher at 41,089 rupees per kg.

* Gold imports in India rose in July, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday, from 31.5 tonnes shipped in June.

* The measures to curb imports had effect in June, but imports rose in July, the finance minister said, without giving details of July gold imports in tonnage or value terms.

* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:

Monday Friday

========================================

Gold .999/10 grams 27,680 27,548

Silver .999/kg 42,960 43,045 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)