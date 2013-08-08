MUMBAI Aug 8 Gold prices in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the metal, eased on Thursday due to a rise in
the rupee while demand remained sluggish as importers awaited
government clarification on some operational issues amid a muted
jewellery market.
* In a bid to reduce a record current account deficit, the
Reserve bank of India has tied gold imports for domestic use to
export volumes. The government raised the import tax on gold
twice during 2013 to 8 percent.
* "There is no clarity on import guidelines. The price is
not attractive for traders for making purchases, nor is there
any great demand from jewellers," said an Ahmedabad based
dealer, who declined to be named.
* Premiums stayed around $32 an ounce over London prices due
to the supply crunch, the dealer said.
* The current circular is not clear on various operational
matters like monitoring, on which clarifications have been
sought, importers said.
* At 0934 GMT, the most-active gold for October delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.23 percent
lower at 27,612 rupees ($450) per 10 gram, as the rupee rose
against the dollar.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.28
percent higher at 41,635 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Thursday Wednesday
=======================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,700 27,440
Silver .999/kg 43,760 42,970
($1 = 61.2050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)