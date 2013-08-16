MUMBAI, Aug 16 Gold futures in India, the
world's biggest consumer of the metal, breached the keenly
watched 30,000 rupees mark after a gap of six months as a weaker
rupee made the dollar-quoted yellow metal expensive.
* The actively traded gold contract for October delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 4.23 percent
higher at 30,420 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of
30,470 rupees, a level last seen on Feb. 14.
* The rupee, which hit a record low on Friday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow
metal.
* Silver contract for September delivery on the MCX
was 6.86 percent higher at 49,770 rupees per kg.
* In the physical market, demand remained subdued as a
seasonally slack demand period was underway, traders said.
* "There could be demand in another 15 days," said Harshad
Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in Kolkata,
adding festivals and weddings will re-start next month and peak
in November.
* On Wednesday, India turned the screw on gold buying again,
banning imports of coins and medallions and making domestic
buyers pay cash, after hiking bullion import duty to a record 10
percent.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Friday Thursday
========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,470 28,490
Silver .999/kg 50,870 47,640
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)