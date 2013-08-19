UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
MUMBAI, Aug 19 Gold prices in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, hit their highest level in more than seven months, helped by a rupee that weakened to a record low again. * The actively traded gold contract for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.1 percent lower at 30,809 rupees ($500) per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 31,000 rupees earlier in the day, a level last seen on Jan. 7. * The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, looked poised for further losses, with a series of measures unveiled last week failing to stall its decline. * Overseas gold hit fresh two-month highs, helped by weak U.S. data that increased the metal's safe-haven appeal, and further inflows into the world's biggest bullion-backed exchange traded fund (ETF). * In the domestic market, demand remained subdued amid circular from the Reserve Bank of India clarifying a July order for imports, while premiums remained steady. * "Demand is zero ... there could be demand after 15 days," said Suresh Jain, director of Bombay Bullion Association. * India turned the screw on gold buying again, banning imports of coins and medallions and making domestic buyers pay cash, after hiking bullion import duty to a record 10 percent. * Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.05 percent lower at 50,635 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Monday Friday ======================================== Gold .999/10 grams 30,040 29,460 Silver .999/kg 51,940 50,870 ($1 = 61.7100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)