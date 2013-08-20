MUMBAI, Aug 20 Gold futures eased from their highest level in eight months on Tuesday on profit-taking as the rupee came off its early low and overseas markets fell. * At 0917 GMT, the actively traded gold contract for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 1.83 percent lower at 30,595 rupees ($490) per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 31,278 rupees in the last session, the level last seen on Dec. 18. * Technical indicators show highly overbought conditions, leading to profit-booking, said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with Commtrendz Research. * Thiagarajan said the outlook was negative for gold prices on a weekly basis, with the U.S. Fed minutes and subsequent news of tapering off likely to dent gold prices. * The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Silver contract for September delivery on the MCX was 2.4 percent lower at 49,988 rupees per kg. * Overseas silver slid nearly 4 percent, falling a second straight session after its biggest rally in five years, as worries over the U.S. stimulus outlook and technical selling dragged it lower and gold followed. * In the physical market, gold traders awaited imports to re-start ahead of the key festivals and weddings next month. * A resumption of imports would ease tight domestic supply and prices ahead of a festival and wedding season that kicks off next month. Indian imports would also support benchmark international gold prices. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Tuesday Monday ======================================== Gold .999/10 grams 30,750 30,015 Silver .999/kg 52,380 51,800 ($1 = 62.9450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)