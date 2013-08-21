MUMBAI Aug 21 Gold futures in India traded in
the vicinity of their highest level in eight months on Wednesday
due to a weaker rupee, while demand remained subdued ahead of
the resumption of imports.
* The actively traded gold for October delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.15 percent lower at
30,765 rupees ($480) per 10 gram. It touched a high of 31,225
rupees intraday, near an eight-month high hit on Aug. 19.
* The rupee, which hit a record low again on Wednesday,
plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the overseas market, gold traders awaited more clarity
from the U.S. Federal Reserve on whether it would begin curbing
its commodities-friendly economic stimulus from next month.
* "India remains largely absent in the physical market amid
tighter regulations and a weak currency," UBS said in a report
to its clients.
* Indian traders said they will start importing gold again
over the next week or so after the central bank clarified a new
rule that brought the flow of the precious metal into the
world's top gold consumer to a standstill at the end of July.
* The most-active silver for September delivery on the MCX
was 0.33 percent lower at 50,291 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Wednesday Tuesday
========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,854 30,900
Silver .999/kg 52,879 53,000
($1 = 63.5550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)