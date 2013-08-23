MUMBAI, Aug 23 Gold futures in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, traded a tad lower on Friday, easing from their highest level in nine months, even as physical traders in the domestic market awaited resumption of imports. * At 1203 GMT, the actively traded gold contract for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.2 percent lower at 31,078 rupees ($480) per 10 gram, easing from the high of 31,688 rupees hit in the previous session, a level last seen on Nov. 29, 2012. * "Gold is not available in the market... consumers are selling gold," said Bachhraj Bamalwa, director of the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation. * Premiums were steady at $40 an ounce due to insufficient supplies, said Bamalwa. * India may re-start imports by as early as next week or so after the central bank clarified a new rule that brought the flow of the precious metal into the world's top gold consumer to a standstill at the end of July. * The most-active silver contract for September delivery on the MCX was 0.10 percent lower at 51,146 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by Corporation Bank: Friday Thursday ======================================== Gold .999/10 grams 29,682 29,842 Silver .999/kg 50,525 51,131 ($1 = 64.7400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)