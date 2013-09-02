MUMBAI, Sept 2 Gold futures in India eased on
Monday to their lowest in a week after hitting a record high
last week, weighed down by weak overseas markets.
The most-traded gold for October delivery was 1
percent lower at 32,660 rupees ($490) per 10 gram at 1133 GMT on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). It had hit a record high of
35,074 rupees on Aug. 28.
Prices are likely to fall further. "This is due to the
upcoming Fed meet where a possible tapering can be announced,"
said Gnansekar Thiagarajan, director with Commtrendz Research.
Many economists expect the Federal Reserve to decide whether
to begin tapering its commodity-friendly stimulus measures this
month. The central bank is scheduled to commence a two-day
policy meeting on Sept. 17.
Overseas gold edged below $1,400 an ounce as a delay in
possible U.S. military action in Syria and improved economic
data from China and Europe boosted the appetite for riskier
assets, reducing its appeal as a safe haven.
The rupee, which weakened on Monday, kept the downside in
prices limited. The local currency plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
In India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, traders
awaited guidelines from the customs department for supplies to
resume after more than five weeks of halt.
Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 1.47
percent lower at 53,995 rupees per kg.
($1 = 66.0700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)