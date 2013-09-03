MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian gold futures jumped more than 2.5 percent on Tuesday as continued weakness in the rupee made the dollar-quoted yellow metal expensive, while importers remained on the sidelines as they awaited fresh guidelines from the federal government. * At 0940 GMT, the most-active gold contract for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 2.01 percent higher at 33,730 rupees ($510) per 10 grams. The contract had struck a peak of 35,074 rupees last week. * Indian rupee, which extended losses to near a record low, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * In the physical market, gold traders awaited operational guidelines from the customs department, after a five week halt in shipments, which drove premiums higher. * "There is no demand from anywhere and imports are zero," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion in Ahmedabad. * Silver contract for September delivery on the MCX was 2.46 percent higher at 56,305 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Tuesday Monday ======================================== Gold .999/10 grams 33,440 32,548 Silver .999/kg 58,550 57,378 ($1 = 66.1050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)