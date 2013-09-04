BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
MUMBAI, Sept 4 Gold futures in India fell more than 2.5 percent on Wednesday, as a rebounding rupee from near-record lows weighed on sentiment.
* At 1056 GMT, the actively traded gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 2.64 percent lower at 33,530 rupees ($490) per 10 grams. It was down 4.7 percent from the record high of 35,074 rupees hit on Aug. 28.
* The rupee, which rebounded from its near-record low, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Overseas gold eased on profit-taking and technical selling, pulling back from sharp gains made in the previous session as U.S. President Barack Obama won support from key Congressmen for a limited strike against Syria.
* In the physical market, gold traders awaited for imports to restart after a five-week halt in shipments, which drove premiums higher.
* "I've forwarded this circular to our compliance officer. There is clarity on how do we import," said a dealer with a private bank importing bullion.
* The bank is yet to take a call on when to restart imports, the dealer added.
* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 3.85 percent lower at 55,100 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Wednesday Tuesday
========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 33,590 33,913
Silver .999/kg 57,920 59,375
($1 = 67.9700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
