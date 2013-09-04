MUMBAI, Sept 4 Gold futures in India fell more than 2.5 percent on Wednesday, as a rebounding rupee from near-record lows weighed on sentiment.

* At 1056 GMT, the actively traded gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 2.64 percent lower at 33,530 rupees ($490) per 10 grams. It was down 4.7 percent from the record high of 35,074 rupees hit on Aug. 28.

* The rupee, which rebounded from its near-record low, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Overseas gold eased on profit-taking and technical selling, pulling back from sharp gains made in the previous session as U.S. President Barack Obama won support from key Congressmen for a limited strike against Syria.

* In the physical market, gold traders awaited for imports to restart after a five-week halt in shipments, which drove premiums higher.

* "I've forwarded this circular to our compliance officer. There is clarity on how do we import," said a dealer with a private bank importing bullion.

* The bank is yet to take a call on when to restart imports, the dealer added.

* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 3.85 percent lower at 55,100 rupees per kg.

* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:

Wednesday Tuesday

========================================

Gold .999/10 grams 33,590 33,913

Silver .999/kg 57,920 59,375

($1 = 67.9700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)