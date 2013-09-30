MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian gold importers expect the
customs department to clear remaining shipments stuck at
airports later in the week, while some banks have already
restarted imports, easing supply pressures and prices in the
domestic market.
Gold shipments into India, the world's biggest buyer of the
metal, came to a virtual halt after the Reserve Bank of India
told importers on July 22 that a fifth of their purchases would
have to be turned around for export and 80 percent would be
available for domestic use.
The new rule created confusion among government officials,
prompting the commerce ministry to hold a high-level meeting to
sort out the confusion and clear all shipments lying at
airports.
"Finally, our shipments are under clearance after two
months. We should come to know about its fate by tomorrow
evening...," said a dealer with a private bank in Mumbai, adding
"we have orders in the pipeline and will start processing them".
Exporters are scrambling for stocks ahead of the peak
Christmas season in the United States, though premiums in the
spot market eased to $5-$7 an ounce as against $40 seen earlier
in the month.
"We have heard that customs has cleared lots in Kolkata,
Hyderabad and other centres. We hope customs in Mumbai will
start processing lots this week," said another dealer with a
private bullion-importing bank.
Among the lots stuck at the Mumbai airport is 425 kg of gold
imported by Bank of Nova Scotia and 100 kg shipped by the State
Bank of India. Both are awaiting clearance from the customs
department.
MMTC's 100 kg lot was cleared on Sept. 27, said an official
from the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council on
condition of anonymity as she was not authorised to speak to
media.
In the domestic market, gold prices eased from their highest
level in two weeks as traders took profits, though a weaker
rupee limited the downside.
The actively traded gold for October delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.11 percent lower at 30,692
rupees per 10 grams. Silver for December delivery
on the MCX was 0.45 percent higher at 49,455 rupees per kg.
Spot gold prices at HDFC Bank XAU-24C-PB rose to 30,490
rupees per 10 grams, up from the previous day's 29,388 rupees.
