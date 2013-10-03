MUMBAI Oct 3 Indian gold futures rebounded on
Thursday from their lowest level in two weeks, tracking gains in
overseas prices, though a strong rupee limited the upside.
* Despite the price rise, demand improved slightly as
jewellers were seen placing orders for the peak festive season.
* At 0927 GMT, the benchmark October gold contract
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 1.21 percent higher at
29,886 rupees per 10 grams. It hit a low of 29,352 rupees on
Tuesday, a level last seen on Sept. 18.
* "Some jewellers are placing orders as they have very thin
inventory. They want supplies for Dussehra and Diwali," said a
dealer with a private importing bank in Mumbai.
* India will celebrate the Hindu festivals of Dussehra in
the third week of October and Diwali in the first week of
November, a period when buying gold is considered auspicious.
* Some banks, which are primary dealers of bullion,
re-started imports after the customs department gave its
approval to some lots.
* Imports had virtually stopped after the so-called 80/20
principle, which tied exports with domestic consumption,
creating confusion among government officials, and prompting the
commerce ministry to call a meeting to break the deadlock.
* Overseas, gold held onto sharp overnight gains in Asian
trading on Thursday as weak U.S. economic data and a partial
government shutdown raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would
stick to its bullion-friendly stimulus for longer.
* The rupee rose 1 percent on Thursday. A strong rupee makes
gold imports cheaper.
* Indian markets were closed on Wednesday for a national
holiday.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)