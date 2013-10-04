MUMBAI Oct 4 Gold demand in India improved on
Friday as jewellers were placing orders after prices fell more
than 1 percent to the lowest in nearly seven weeks on a stronger
rupee.
* The partially convertible rupee hit a seven-week high on
Friday, helped by corporate selling and stop-losses getting
triggered. A strong rupee trims landed cost of imported gold.
* At 1005 GMT, the benchmark December gold contract
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 1 percent lower at
29,178 rupees per 10 grams. It hit a low of 28,915 rupees on
Tuesday, a level last seen on Aug. 14.
* "Demand is quite better than last week. Jewellers are
comfortable with the current prices. They have started buying
for the peak festive season," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a
private bank.
* "Ahead of the peak festive season usually jewellers make
large purchases. This year, so far they are making small
purchases."
* India, the world's biggest consumer of the precious metal,
will celebrate the Hindu festivals of Dussehra in the third week
of October and Diwali in the first week of November, a period
when buying gold is considered auspicious.
* Gold demand from the countryside is likely to rise in
coming weeks as farmers are set to harvest bumper crops aided by
good monsoon, dealers said.
* Overseas, gold prices were steady on Friday as a partial
U.S. government shutdown threatened to hurt economic growth,
increasing bullion's safe-haven appeal.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)