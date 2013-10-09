MUMBAI Oct 9 Domestic gold traders in India, struggling for supplies in the peak festival season, may start getting the yellow metal in the next two weeks under the new import rule, where exporters get a priority on shipments, officials at importing banks said.

* Imports of the yellow metal into India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, had virtually stopped since July 22, when the federal government tied imports for domestic consumption with exports.

* "Demand has already started but unfortunately domestic supplies are not available right now. We are still waiting," said Haresh Soni, chairman of All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation, adding "recycled gold is the source for organised market."

* Jewellery exports are expected to witness a revival, said trade secretary S.R. Rao, which may be positive for domestic jewellers, potentially increasing supplies in the domestic market in coming months.

* "We have already given some amount to domestic jewellers in Kolkata. It will take another week to 10 days for domestic jewellers to start getting supplies," said a official with a bullion-importing private bank in Mumbai.

* India's gold demand could rise as much as 15 percent this quarter to 300 tonnes as pent-up demand following a good monsoon keeps the country on track for yearly demand estimated at 1,000 tonnes.

* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1600 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:

Wednesday Tuesday

========================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,380 29,660

Silver .999/kg 50,100 50,575 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)