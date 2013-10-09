MUMBAI Oct 9 Domestic gold traders in India,
struggling for supplies in the peak festival season, may start
getting the yellow metal in the next two weeks under the new
import rule, where exporters get a priority on shipments,
officials at importing banks said.
* Imports of the yellow metal into India, the world's
biggest buyer of the metal, had virtually stopped since July 22,
when the federal government tied imports for domestic
consumption with exports.
* "Demand has already started but unfortunately domestic
supplies are not available right now. We are still waiting,"
said Haresh Soni, chairman of All India Gems and Jewellery Trade
Federation, adding "recycled gold is the source for organised
market."
* Jewellery exports are expected to witness a revival, said
trade secretary S.R. Rao, which may be positive for domestic
jewellers, potentially increasing supplies in the domestic
market in coming months.
* "We have already given some amount to domestic jewellers
in Kolkata. It will take another week to 10 days for domestic
jewellers to start getting supplies," said a official with a
bullion-importing private bank in Mumbai.
* India's gold demand could rise as much as 15 percent this
quarter to 300 tonnes as pent-up demand following a good monsoon
keeps the country on track for yearly demand estimated at 1,000
tonnes.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1600 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Wednesday Tuesday
========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,380 29,660
Silver .999/kg 50,100 50,575
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)