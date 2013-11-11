MUMBAI, Nov 11 Gold demand in India was muted on Monday as jewellers were on the sidelines as a weak rupee sent gold prices higher. * India celebrated Dhanteras, the biggest gold buying festival, and Diwali earlier this month, when scarcity of the yellow metal and higher prices pushed consumers to buy silver and diamond jewellery. * The wedding season is underway in the world's biggest consumer of gold. * "Supplies are limited. Only few jewellers are buying at the current price," said Daman Prakash Rathod, director with Chennai-based wholesaler MNC Bullion. * Overseas gold eased on Monday to trade near three-week lows as strong U.S. jobs growth reignited fears the Federal Reserve could soon start scaling back its stimulus, denting bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. * The most-active gold contract for December delivery was 0.36 percent higher at 29,811 rupees ($470) per 10 gram at 1044 GMT on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). * The rupee hit a two-month low after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report raised concerns the Federal Reserve could start winding down its monetary stimulus as early as this year. A weak rupee makes imports of gold and silver expensive. * Silver contract for December delivery was 0.40 percent higher at 48,335 rupees per kg on the MCX. * The following table shows the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Monday Friday ============================================== Gold .999/10 grams 29,430 29,715 Silver .999/kg 49,500 49,750 ($1 = 63.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)