MUMBAI, Nov 12 Gold demand in India remained sluggish on Tuesday as jewellers were not interested in placing orders due to a depreciating rupee and as retail demand tapered after the peak festive season earlier this month. * India celebrated Dhanteras, the biggest gold buying festival, and Diwali earlier this month, when scarcity of the yellow metal and higher prices pushed consumers to buy silver and diamond jewellery. * The wedding season is underway in the world's biggest consumer of gold. * The most-active gold contract for December delivery was 0.19 percent higher at 30,201 rupees ($474.11) per 10 gram at 0931 GMT on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). * "Demand is weak. Jewellers are not comfortable at the current level due to a weak rupee. Since retail demand has gone down, they are not in a hurry to make purchases," said a Mumbai based dealer with a private bank. * The rupee hit a two-month low on strong dollar demand from corporates. A weak rupee makes imports of gold and silver expensive. * Overseas gold hit a fresh 3-1/2-week trough below $1,300 on Tuesday as investors fretted over the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering, while physical demand was not strong enough to put a floor under prices. * Silver contract for December delivery was 0.48 percent lower at 48,140 rupees per kg on the MCX. * The following table shows the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Tuesday Monday ================================================ Gold .999/10 grams 29,500 29,410 Silver .999/kg 49,380 49,500 ($1 = 63.7 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)