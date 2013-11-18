MUMBAI Nov 18 Most gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, struggled to get supplies despite paying high premiums in the middle of the wedding season.

* India has imposed supply restrictions on gold, the biggest non-essential import item, by linking domestic consumption to exports to curb a record trade deficit. The federal government has also hiked the import duty to a record 10 percent.

* "Supply won't be smooth until the 80/20 rule is possibility. Demand is slow despite the wedding season," said Bachhraj Bamalwa, director with the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation.

* The wedding season is underway in India, and will continue till January. Gold is often gifted by the parents to the bride as an endowment.

* Premiums jumped to $120 an ounce on London prices as against $80 quoted last week, Bamalwa said.

* "People made wedding purchases in advance in April and May, and others are refraining from making new purchases as they don't know the future course of action from the government," said Bamalwa.

* Due to government restrictions, China this year is set to usurp India as the world's biggest gold consumer by a convincing margin as strict import rules introduced by New Delhi bite, forecasts from the World Gold Council showed.

* The industry body cut its outlook for Indian demand in 2013 to around 900 tonnes from the 1,000 tonnes predicted previously, while keeping its forecast for China unchanged at 1,000 tonnes.

* At 1040 GMT, the actively traded gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.29 percent lower at 30,245 rupees per 10 grams.

* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 1.04 percent lower at 46,253 rupees per kg.

* The following table shows the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:

Monday Friday

===========================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,100 29,428

Silver .999/kg 47,520 48,321 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)