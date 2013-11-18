MUMBAI Nov 18 Most gold traders in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, struggled to get supplies
despite paying high premiums in the middle of the wedding
season.
* India has imposed supply restrictions on gold, the biggest
non-essential import item, by linking domestic consumption to
exports to curb a record trade deficit. The federal government
has also hiked the import duty to a record 10 percent.
* "Supply won't be smooth until the 80/20 rule is
possibility. Demand is slow despite the wedding season," said
Bachhraj Bamalwa, director with the All India Gems and Jewellery
Trade Federation.
* The wedding season is underway in India, and will continue
till January. Gold is often gifted by the parents to the bride
as an endowment.
* Premiums jumped to $120 an ounce on London prices as
against $80 quoted last week, Bamalwa said.
* "People made wedding purchases in advance in April and
May, and others are refraining from making new purchases as they
don't know the future course of action from the government,"
said Bamalwa.
* Due to government restrictions, China this year is set to
usurp India as the world's biggest gold consumer by a convincing
margin as strict import rules introduced by New Delhi bite,
forecasts from the World Gold Council showed.
* The industry body cut its outlook for Indian demand in
2013 to around 900 tonnes from the 1,000 tonnes predicted
previously, while keeping its forecast for China unchanged at
1,000 tonnes.
* At 1040 GMT, the actively traded gold for December
delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.29
percent lower at 30,245 rupees per 10 grams.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 1.04
percent lower at 46,253 rupees per kg.
* The following table shows the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Monday Friday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,100 29,428
Silver .999/kg 47,520 48,321
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)