MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian gold futures reversed from
their lowest level in a week on Tuesday, helped by overseas
markets, though a stronger rupee kept the upside limited.
* At 0956 GMT, the most-active gold for December delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.11 percent
higher at 30,084 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of
29,954 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 13.
* The rupee, which gained past 62 to a dollar to a near
2-week high, plays an important role in determining the landed
cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* The physical market witnessed lack of activity as
exporters were given priority in shipments under the new rule.
* India has imposed supply restrictions on gold, the biggest
non-essential import item, by linking domestic consumption to
exports to curb a record trade deficit. The federal government
has also hiked the import duty to a record 10 percent.
* "We have to understand that it will be slow process of
consignments for both exports as well as domestic consumption.
We are in the process of giving the export performance to the
customs," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank.
* The wedding season is underway in India, and will continue
till January. Demand for the yellow metal is high during this
period as gold is often gifted by the parents to the bride as an
endowment.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.17
percent lower at 45,260 rupees per kg.
* The following table shows the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1015 a.m. local time in the spot
market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Tuesday Monday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,840 29,120
Silver .999/kg 46,750 47,520
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)